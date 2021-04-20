Cool Docks
653 Waima Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
| +86 21 3376 6377
Cool RestorationThe Cool Docks is a restored grease factory sitting on the South Bund. Along with housing a number of restaurants and bars, the area is also used to host events, openings and shows and is home to the Eco Design Fair every April.
Check out the link below for an up-to-date list of current occupants.
Side note: If you've watched the movie Shanghai Calling, you might have seen the Cool Docks in the closing scenes.
over 6 years ago
Yaang Life South Bund Concept Store
As quirky as the city it calls home, Yaang Life South Bund Concept Store is an amalgamation of modern Chinese design. Founded by designer Yang Wang, the store boasts both a collection of her own designs as well as other carefully curated furniture, home decorations, and accessories. From special pieces done in collaboration with the likes of Villeroy and Boch and Swarovski Crystals, the wares are quintessentially Chinese and unique to boot. A velvet couch adorned with pop-art animal pillows offers the perfect spot to grab a drink from their bar and take in the surrounding riot of color and design. For a unique souvenir, grab their “Double Happiness” porcelain cups or a metal cutout of the city’s skyline.
If you don’t have a chance to make it out to the original showroom at Cool Docks, Yaang Life has recently opened up a second location in the K11 Art Mall at 300 Huaihai Middle Rd.
