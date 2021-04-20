Where are you going?
Cool Docks

653 Waima Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
| +86 21 3376 6377
Cool Restoration

The Cool Docks is a restored grease factory sitting on the South Bund. Along with housing a number of restaurants and bars, the area is also used to host events, openings and shows and is home to the Eco Design Fair every April.

Check out the link below for an up-to-date list of current occupants.

Side note: If you've watched the movie Shanghai Calling, you might have seen the Cool Docks in the closing scenes.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

