As quirky as the city it calls home, Yaang Life South Bund Concept Store is an amalgamation of modern Chinese design. Founded by designer Yang Wang, the store boasts both a collection of her own designs as well as other carefully curated furniture, home decorations, and accessories. From special pieces done in collaboration with the likes of Villeroy and Boch and Swarovski Crystals, the wares are quintessentially Chinese and unique to boot. A velvet couch adorned with pop-art animal pillows offers the perfect spot to grab a drink from their bar and take in the surrounding riot of color and design. For a unique souvenir, grab their “Double Happiness” porcelain cups or a metal cutout of the city’s skyline.



If you don’t have a chance to make it out to the original showroom at Cool Docks, Yaang Life has recently opened up a second location in the K11 Art Mall at 300 Huaihai Middle Rd.

