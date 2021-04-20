Conrad Dubai
Opened in 2013, the Conrad Dubai
, a two-minute walk to Dubai’s World Trade Centre, is a luxury business hotel that doubles as nightlife central for hardworking, hard-partying Dubai expats who flock to its bars and restaurants. Especially popular is Izel, a Latin-themed dinner-dance club with imported South American live bands, whole roast lambs, replica Maya and Incan statuary, fire pits, and a walk-in Cuban cigar closet. The Conrad’s location by the World Trade Centre Dubai metro stop provides easy access to the Dubai International Financial Centre farther up Sheikh Zayed Road. Guestrooms incorporate Arab design touches such mashrabiya-latticed headboards, and all include Nespresso machines for urgent caffeine infusions after late nights. Deluxe suites have separate living rooms and Bose surround-sound systems—an ideal setup for hosting a small private party. An excellent range of fitness facilities including an outdoor yoga pavilion help guests regain internal balance.