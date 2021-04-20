Clifton Heritage Park

Slave Ruins

To truly get a sense of place, it often takes a full understanding of the history of a location. On the opposite side of New Providence from Nassau in the Bahamas, a powerful reminder still remains of the what the economy of the Caribbean was built on. The ruins of the slave quarters of those who used to work on the nearby plantations are open to those interested in experiencing what once was routine for these workers. Only a few hundred yards from where the slave ships used to unload, and where a current artistic display called "Sacred Space" now stands, these tiny stone homes are a reminder of how poor the living conditions used to be. An excellent dichotomy to the luxury resorts around the rest of the island. A must for anyone looking for more than just a relaxing vacation in the Caribbean.