Clifton Heritage Park

Nassau, The Bahamas
+1 242-362-9312
Sacred Space Nassau The Bahamas
Slave Ruins Nassau The Bahamas
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Sacred Space

Sometimes Caribbean travel is about more than just a cold drink and a beach. It takes driving as far as possible (only about 40 minutes) from the tourists on the east side of the island in Nassau to find this moving piece of art, appropriately titled, "Sacred Space." Located only a few hundred yards from the ruins of old slave quarters, and just above where the slave ships used to dock, these faceless carvings silently stare back across the ocean toward Africa. Trees that typically erode the coastline were cut down to create these powerful pillars that are still rooted in the ground.
By Sam Nulton

Sam Nulton
almost 7 years ago

Slave Ruins

To truly get a sense of place, it often takes a full understanding of the history of a location. On the opposite side of New Providence from Nassau in the Bahamas, a powerful reminder still remains of the what the economy of the Caribbean was built on. The ruins of the slave quarters of those who used to work on the nearby plantations are open to those interested in experiencing what once was routine for these workers. Only a few hundred yards from where the slave ships used to unload, and where a current artistic display called "Sacred Space" now stands, these tiny stone homes are a reminder of how poor the living conditions used to be. An excellent dichotomy to the luxury resorts around the rest of the island. A must for anyone looking for more than just a relaxing vacation in the Caribbean.

