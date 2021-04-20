Clermont Lounge
789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
| +1 404-874-4783
More info
Mon - Sat 1pm - 3am
Clermont LoungeWho would've thunk I'd ever tell anyone to go to a strip club? The Clermont Lounge, located at the back of The Clermont Hotel, Atlanta's oldest 'adult' club, is a landmark you cannot miss! The drinks are strong, the entertainment interesting, and the general scene happening, especially late nights on weekends. Having been featured on a number of TV shows, including Anthony Bourdain's layover, it's no longer a secret. You may bump into a celebrity or two, aside from the fabulous ladies on stage, that is. Past guest sightings have included Bill Murray, Robert De Niro, P!nk, Carey Hart, Kid Rock, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman and many more. Absolutely no photography.
Warm thanks to the fun and fabulous Hotel Clermont for hosting me while I explored Atlanta, a city that keeps getting better with each visit.