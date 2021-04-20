The Whitley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Atlanta Buckhead
In December 2017, one of the country’s oldest Ritz-Carlton properties was rebranded as The Whitley, and though the name may have changed, the property’s high standard of elegance endures. The 507 stately guest rooms—which start at a spacious 720 square feet—are currently undergoing a refresh (but still include comforts like high-thread-count sheets and Nespresso machines), and the restaurant and bar have been reimagined as Trade Root, a Mediterranean-meets-Southern lounge featuring house-made pastas, an extensive selection of cheese and charcuterie, and craft sodas and cocktails. Guests can avail themselves of the indoor lap pool—a top-floor beauty with a stunner of a glass roof—as well as a fitness center and spa, or indulge in a little retail therapy in the neighboring shops of Buckhead. No doubt further renovations will ensure that this hotel remains an icon well into the next generation.