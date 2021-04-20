Hotel Clermont
789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
| +1 470-485-0485
More info
Hotel ClermontWhy we love it: Local history and culture abound at this Atlanta newcomer
The Highlights:
-15 bunk rooms for fun and practical lodging
-Proximity to Atlanta’s vibrant Poncey-Highland neighborhood
-Welcome beers upon arrival
The Review:
Originally operating as a motor hotel in the 1920s, this Poncey-Highland property reopened in 2018 under the ownership of Oliver Hospitality, the same team behind hip locales like The Fairlane (Nashville) and Station House Inn (Lake Tahoe). New York-based studio Reunion Goods & Services spearheaded the design, imbuing the space with modern-day details while reviving its retro vibes with bespoke murals, custom wallpaper, and vintage-inspired artwork. Walls get a particularly feminine makeover within each of the 95 guest rooms, thanks to Atlanta artist Sharon Shapiro’s colorful depictions of women in everyday life. While the hotel caters to solo travelers and couples aplenty, it’s fun to bring a group: 15 bunk rooms welcome the cool kids here, and each of them sleeps up to four. Bring that crew downstairs for dinner at Tiny Lou’s, where executive chef Jeb Aldrich puts forth French-American fare like Tennessee rabbit cassoulet and black cocoa foie gras.
AFAR Ambassador
about 2 years ago
Hotel Clermont
The phoenix-like relaunch of Hotel Clermont after years of rennovation has finally given Atlanta a terrific new boutique hotel. With a nod to its colorful, quite legendary past as a 'by-the-hour' motel, it now caters to a new fun-loving crowd. The vibe is lighthearted and quirky: you're handed an ice-cold PBR when you check-in for starters.
Hotel Clermont has brightly designed, super comfortable rooms, most of them standard size. Two higher–end suites are available too, making it a great hotel for wedding parties, or other special event groups. Bunk rooms are available as well, catering to budget travelers. These rooms feature well–designed twin bunk beds and sleep up to four people per room. They have an en-suite bathroom, so you don't find yourself running down the corridor half dressed in the middle of the night, unless you want to.
Food options at the hotel are so solid, there's no need to go hunt and gather outside. Tiny Lou's is a bustling brasserie that serves up delicious comfort food–in their own words: restorative, life-affirming, therapeutic, and good-tasting. Settling down for a meal there was the perfect antidote to my long day of too many airports and delayed flights.
The Lobby Bar's focus is bourbon, so I ordered an Old Fashioned that almost knocked me off my feet. It made people watching even better. The scene was hopping with locals. A good amount of folks were starting their evening here, before making their way downstairs for the 'adult fun'.
With Tiny Lou's and late night snacks available at the Lobby Bar, it makes total sense that no room service is offered. A little more of a challenge for me– there's no coffee maker in the guest rooms. I barely function without cafeine in the mornings. Sleepwalking downstairs is well worth it though, there's Revelator coffee and delicious baked goods to be had at the Café Clermont. I have a feeling a good number of guests showup in PJs, to get their fix. Everyday: 6:30am - 4pm
Climb up to the roof and you'll find astroturf, street food, frosé in the summer, hot toddies in the fall, against the backdrop of the hood: Poncey-Highland. Make sure you check out the neighbors: The Beltline, The Plaza Theatre, Krog Street Market, Ponce City Market, Orpheus Brewing, and of course–not to forget–the infamous Clermont Lounge downstairs!
Warm thanks to Hotel Clermont for hosting and providing a cozy and fun shelter while I explored Atlanta, a city that keeps getting better with each visit.
