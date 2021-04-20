Hotel Clermont 789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA

Hotel Clermont Why we love it: Local history and culture abound at this Atlanta newcomer



The Highlights:

-15 bunk rooms for fun and practical lodging

-Proximity to Atlanta’s vibrant Poncey-Highland neighborhood

-Welcome beers upon arrival



The Review:

Originally operating as a motor hotel in the 1920s, this Poncey-Highland property reopened in 2018 under the ownership of Oliver Hospitality, the same team behind hip locales like The Fairlane (Nashville) and Station House Inn (Lake Tahoe). New York-based studio Reunion Goods & Services spearheaded the design, imbuing the space with modern-day details while reviving its retro vibes with bespoke murals, custom wallpaper, and vintage-inspired artwork. Walls get a particularly feminine makeover within each of the 95 guest rooms, thanks to Atlanta artist Sharon Shapiro’s colorful depictions of women in everyday life. While the hotel caters to solo travelers and couples aplenty, it’s fun to bring a group: 15 bunk rooms welcome the cool kids here, and each of them sleeps up to four. Bring that crew downstairs for dinner at Tiny Lou’s, where executive chef Jeb Aldrich puts forth French-American fare like Tennessee rabbit cassoulet and black cocoa foie gras.