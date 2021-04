Stop and Sip at Mexico City's Answer to Starbucks

There are plenty of Starbucks in Mexico City , and plenty of excellent independent cafés, too, but if you're looking for a quick cup to go, Cielito Querido isn't a bad option. The Mexico City chain is hipper than Starbucks, with its black, white, and aquamarine color scheme, tile floors, and funky fonts. If you're looking for a WiFi connection, you're in luck, too; each Cielito Querido offers free WiFi–the code is on your receipt.