Triunfo 393, Cusco 08000, Peru
Website
Sun - Sat 8am - 11am, 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10pm

One of the city’s top restaurants, Cicciolina offers Italian-style dishes with a Peruvian flair, such as quinoa-encrusted prawns and osso buco with pumpkin ravioli topped by local cheese and a touch of Andean mint. There’s plenty to choose from, including seafood, duck, beef, alpaca, chicken, and even a few vegetarian dishes, as well as perfectly done handmade pasta. You can pick from either the tapas or the full-restaurant menu in the bar area, but not the other way around, so you may want to go twice, as the tapas are fabulous, too. A great wine list and yummy desserts finish out options in a small, lovely venue. Reservations are a must.
By Maureen Santucci , AFAR Local Expert

esme travels
almost 7 years ago

Cicciolina (on the second floor of an old colonial house) is The. Place. to go in Cusco for either a enjoying a formal dinner or just noshing on tapas and sipping Chilean sauvignon blanc at the bar.

The restaurant is located just blocks from the JW Marriott and Hotel Monasterio in the chic San Blas neighborhood.

