25 Yongkang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200031
| +86 21 6418 8400
Nestled at the end of Yongkang Lu--a veritable liquid haven--if you're looking for something specific to sip, chances are good, you'll find it here. Their shelves are brimming with bottles from over 30 countries, making selection nothing short of impressive.

They've only got a couple seats in store, so it's probably not a place you'll want to camp out for the evening, but a definite starting--or stopping--place if you're considering a crawl down Yongkang Lu.

Daily, 9am-11pm
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
