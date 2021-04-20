Where are you going?
Centro Cultural de Belém

Praça do Império, 1449-003 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 361 2400
A Culture Center Next to Mosteiro dos Jerónimos Lisboa Portugal
A Culture Center Next to Mosteiro dos Jerónimos

Back in 1992, Portugal hosted the Presidency of the European Union, which was the reason for building this center that nowadays holds conferences and professional meetings.

It is also a cultural center, with three rooms of different sizes equipped to host theater, dance, jazz, opera, film, and classical music concerts. Speaking of classical music, a festival called “Dias da Música” lasts a whole weekend and is the biggest annual event taking place here.

But there is more. You'll find art at Berardo Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, and stores in the building include a bookshop and a Portuguese-design shop.

And for dining, you have a restaurant/café with a terrace outside overlooking the river.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

