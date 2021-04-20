Doña Eutimia

Where are you going?
Doña Eutimia

#60-C, Callejon del Chorro, La Habana, Cuba
| +53 7 8013332
Doña Eutimia, Cuba

Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm

Doña Eutimia, Cuba

Once you’ve found the restaurant, tucked away in an alley off the Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, you’ll discover why Leticia Abad’s ropa vieja is widely considered the best in the city. Tables are few and in high demand, so make a reservation for dinner.
Callejón del Chorro No. 60-c, Plaza de la Catedral, Habana Vieja, 53/(0) 7-861-1332. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By Kate Thorman , AFAR Contributor

