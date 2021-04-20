Doña Eutimia

Doña Eutimia
#60-C, Callejon del Chorro, La Habana, Cuba
| +53 7 8013332
Photo by Holly Wilmeth
Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Doña Eutimia, CubaOnce you’ve found the restaurant, tucked away in an alley off the Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, you’ll discover why Leticia Abad’s ropa vieja is widely considered the best in the city. Tables are few and in high demand, so make a reservation for dinner.
This appeared in the October 2013 issue.