Cathedral-Mosque of Córdoba

Moorish and Christian Architecture Together

After seeing it in countless travel books, visiting the Mezquita-Catedral (Mosque-Cathedral) of Cordoba, was one of the highlights of my trip to Andalusia.



Like every other photographer who visits the Mezquita, I took countless photos of the repeating arches. This photo, however, is one of my favourites. While you are mostly immersed in the Moorish architecture of the building, you can just see the slightest hint of the Catholic Cathedral through the main arch.



It's a breath-taking place to visit, with or without your camera.