Cathedral-Mosque of Córdoba
Calle Cardenal Herrero, 1, 14003 Córdoba, Spain
| +34 957 47 05 12
Mosque of Córdoba, SpainThe landmark cathedral in Cordoba, Spain is the Mosque of Córdoba. You might be amazed by the bell tower, the stone path, and the orange trees. However, the moment you stepped into the prayer hall, it will take your breath away.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Moorish and Christian Architecture Together
After seeing it in countless travel books, visiting the Mezquita-Catedral (Mosque-Cathedral) of Cordoba, was one of the highlights of my trip to Andalusia.
Like every other photographer who visits the Mezquita, I took countless photos of the repeating arches. This photo, however, is one of my favourites. While you are mostly immersed in the Moorish architecture of the building, you can just see the slightest hint of the Catholic Cathedral through the main arch.
It's a breath-taking place to visit, with or without your camera.
almost 7 years ago
Blending of culture at the Cathedral-Mosque of Cordoba
The Cathedral-Mosque is a unique must see landmark that captures much of the cultural history that characterizes Southern Spain. While you will want to spend the majority of your visit to Cordoba in the Mosque I would also urge you to explore the streets surrounding the landmark site.
I only stayed in Cordoba for a day to visit the Cathedral-Mosque but I found some time to stroll the uniformly white streets of Cordoba and loved that experience just as much.
Note: take a map, the streets all look the same so it is easy to get turned around!
