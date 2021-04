Cathedral-Mosque of Córdoba

The Cathedral-Mosque is a unique must see landmark that captures much of the cultural history that characterizes Southern Spain . While you will want to spend the majority of your visit to Cordoba in the Mosque I would also urge you to explore the streets surrounding the landmark site.I only stayed in Cordoba for a day to visit the Cathedral-Mosque but I found some time to stroll the uniformly white streets of Cordoba and loved that experience just as much.Note: take a map, the streets all look the same so it is easy to get turned around!