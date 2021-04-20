Catedral de Girona
Plaça de la Catedral, s/n, 17004 Girona, Spain
| +34 972 42 71 89
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Take in centuries of architecture at Girona's CathedralGothic, Romanesque and Baroque elements mix in this beautiful, if architecturally confused cathedral constructed between the 11th and 18th centuries. After climbing a fair number of stairs to even get in the door, don't miss the cathedral's claim to fame, a 23-meter wide Gothic nave (the widest in the world).
April to October, the church is open from 10am to 7:30pm, and November to Marc from 10am to 6:30pm. Entry is free on Sundays, but the church has a quieter crowd-free charm on weekdays.