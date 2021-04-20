Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Catedral de Girona

Plaça de la Catedral, s/n, 17004 Girona, Spain
Website
| +34 972 42 71 89
Take in centuries of architecture at Girona's Cathedral Girona Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Take in centuries of architecture at Girona's Cathedral

Gothic, Romanesque and Baroque elements mix in this beautiful, if architecturally confused cathedral constructed between the 11th and 18th centuries. After climbing a fair number of stairs to even get in the door, don't miss the cathedral's claim to fame, a 23-meter wide Gothic nave (the widest in the world).

April to October, the church is open from 10am to 7:30pm, and November to Marc from 10am to 6:30pm. Entry is free on Sundays, but the church has a quieter crowd-free charm on weekdays.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points