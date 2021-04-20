Casa Labia Cultural Centre and Cafe

A Celebration of Afro chic arts, craft, fashion and gifts
Housed in the splendid Casa Labia, a stately home on Cape Town’s False Bay Coast, overlooking the ocean in Muizenberg this is the former residence of Count and Countess Natale Labia. Ideally situated for those undertaking a tour to Cape Point, amidst an art gallery, cultural centre, and café, those intent on shopping will discover CasBah Boutique. This is a celebration of Afro chic arts, craft, fashion and gifts, a real unexplored treasure house. It’s a unique location and a very pleasant place to choose, at your leisure. A gracious shop with informed staff and without the hustle and bustle of the V&A Waterfront and other prime target areas for tourists, so that one can choose and have anything you decide on, carefully wrapped to travel home with you, or couriered to your home destination.