Casa Labia Cultural Centre and Cafe

192 Main Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 788 6062
A Celebration of Afro chic arts, craft, fashion and gifts Cape Town South Africa

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 4pm

A Celebration of Afro chic arts, craft, fashion and gifts

Housed in the splendid Casa Labia, a stately home on Cape Town’s False Bay Coast, overlooking the ocean in Muizenberg this is the former residence of Count and Countess Natale Labia. Ideally situated for those undertaking a tour to Cape Point, amidst an art gallery, cultural centre, and café, those intent on shopping will discover CasBah Boutique. This is a celebration of Afro chic arts, craft, fashion and gifts, a real unexplored treasure house. It’s a unique location and a very pleasant place to choose, at your leisure. A gracious shop with informed staff and without the hustle and bustle of the V&A Waterfront and other prime target areas for tourists, so that one can choose and have anything you decide on, carefully wrapped to travel home with you, or couriered to your home destination.
By Lew Rood , AFAR Local Expert
