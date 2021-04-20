Where are you going?
Carretera Interamericana

Zona 2 de Mixco, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
Re-incarnated School Buses Ciudad De Guatemala Guatemala

Re-incarnated School Buses

When U.S. school buses are decommissioned, they are reincarnated in Central America and given new life. Repainted and rechristened, they become tropical intercity transport worth taking. For travelers, a journey on one of these is an immersive Guatemalan experience as well as a nostalgic ride. For crossing international borders on land, many Centroamericanos ride on double-decker buses, from which you can look down on all the Panamerican Highway action; traveling from Guatemala through El Salvador and Honduras to Nicaragua, this was a typical scene, as we wondered, "are we there yet?"
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

