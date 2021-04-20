Where are you going?
Carmen

34 Rue Duperré, 75009 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 45 26 50 00
Sip Cocktails with Locals in South Pigalle Paris France

Sun 6pm - 12am
Tue - Sat 6pm - 6am

Sip Cocktails with Locals in South Pigalle

Among its many, recent claims to fame, the South Pigalle (SoPi in anglophone parlance) neighborhood has become synonymous with cool cocktail bars and creative after-hours hangouts.

The quirky spot that seemed to pioneer it all was Le Carmen, a boudoir style bar housed in George Bizet's opulent former residence.

Beyond their singular cocktails (eg. revisited varieties with absinthe or foie gras) keep this spot in mind on Sundays for their old school film projection series called Ciné Club Sunday Funday.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

