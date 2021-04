Capena, medieval village in the unspoilt Lazio countryside

The original settlement of Capena was founded on the site nowadays known as La Civitucola, some three kilometres north of present-​​day Capena. Ancient Capena was a thriving town, situated close to the Tiber river and the sanctuary and commercial hub of Lucus Feroniae, from the time of its foundation in the Iron Age to the end of the Roman Empire.The Capenati were one of the Italic peoples that prospered in Lazio before the advent of Rome . They wer then conquered by the Etruscans and later the Romans.The modern town is a lovely medieval village with a rural feel and a beautiful historic centre perched on a tuffaceous rock. It is a calm place to stay and only short distance from Rome , the perfect place for the tourist that prefers to go `off the beaten path` and discover the local traditions.