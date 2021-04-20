Harvest festivals in Lazio

September is wine harvest time in most regions of Italy, and the smell of grapes and must is filling the air around the vineyards. It is the time of the year when wineries are bustling with activity in the vineyard for the selection of the best grapes and in the cellar to prepare the new wine.



It is the perfect time for visiting Lazio, where a lot of wine festivals are going on in Capena, Velletri, Marino, Zagarolo and many other countryside towns.