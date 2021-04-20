Candelaria del Monte San Miguel del Monte, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Stepping Back in Time at Candelaria Del Monte Staying at the elegant old Estancia Candelaria del Monte is like stepping back in time. The ranch dates from the 1830s, and it feels like it - it's incredibly quiet here, seemingly disconnected from the modern world.



Towering sycamore trees cast shade over the sprawling grounds and a picturesque swimming pool that looks like it belongs in an English period piece; inside the house, four-poster beds and afternoon tea call to mind gentler times.



Hop up on one of the estancia's rugged Criollo horses for a guided ride across the property - you can even help the ranchhands herd cows if you're really in the mood.

















A beautiful park, from the 1830´s, jealousy guards the intimacy of the house and the swimming pool, with centenary Sycamores, Ginkgo Bilobas, Elms and a large variety of Pines that fragrance the air.

And in the distance, rustic and timeless, it opens up the endless plain landscape of “The Pampas” where the green tone of the land and the deep blue of the sky combine with scattered sights of cows and native horses, together with the isolated flocks flying high up.

