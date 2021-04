Ruins of Mỹ Sơn

Mỹ Sơn is a temple complex in central Vietnam . Visiting the UNESCO world heritage site is a nice day trip from Da Nang or Hoi An (50 km). Walking through overgrown ruins takes you back to a bygone culture. The earliest temples were built in the 4th Century by the Cham in honor of the god Shiva. The architecture is influenced by Hinduism and thus richly decorated. Because of the various trees and flowers it's always worth a trip for nature lovers but it is an Eldorado for photographers and people interested in archeology. Since many temples have been destroyed by US bomb attacks during the Vietnam War you can watch archeologists reconstructing the buildings and statues. Moreover, a special mountain completes the scenery. Due to its unique shape it is called “Cat’s tooth mountain.” Coming along Lotus fields and villages on the way to Mỹ Sơn is great as well for that you can see locals drying or raking their corn and rice harvest on the streets. If you want to stop there, I would recommend going by motorbike or scooter.