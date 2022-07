Hue, on the banks of the Perfume River, is the ancient capital of the kingdom of Vietnam and one of the highlights of Collette’s impressive 19-day “Three Kingdoms of Indochina” tour. A guided excursion to the Imperial Citadel, the Forbidden Purple City, and the Thien Mu Pagoda will give you an introduction to this storied UNESCO World Heritage site and its rich past. Collette tours really come to life via the inclusions of incredibly unique experiences such as lunches with local families or a cooking lesson at a Tuscan farmhouse. Their culinary experiences offer a delicious way to come to know new cultures with each meal a window on a different way of life. On this particular tour, your visit to Hue will include a lavish royal feast, complete with traditional music and Imperial costumes. This trip will truly offer a new perspective on a very different culture. See all the places Collette travels at gocollette.com