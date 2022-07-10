Hue
Huế, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam
HueThe royal capital for more than 140 years during the 19th and 20th centuries, Hue is a not-to-be-missed stop on any itinerary in Vietnam. It was a political, religious, and cultural center for the Nguyen dynasty, the last to rule the country before Vietnam proclaimed itself a republic in 1945. The city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, features a dizzying array of tombs, pagodas, and monuments—but perhaps the most impressive, and certainly grandest, sight is its citadel. Surrounded by a moat and hefty stone walls, the citadel contains the Imperial City, with fortified ramparts, brightly painted pagodas and gateways, beautiful carved-stone dragons, and a palpable sense of the history that unfolded here.
Hue's King of Noodle Soups
Another legendary creation from Hue, this soup can be sampled all over Vietnam. A fiery rice noodle dish, the broth is laced with tomatoes and lemongrass while the chilli kick comes from the sweet chilli jam that it is always served with. The meat component is taken care of by beef, pork cartilage and (depending on your fancy) offal.
A Royal Feast
Hue, on the banks of the Perfume River, is the ancient capital of the kingdom of Vietnam and one of the highlights of Collette’s impressive 19-day “Three Kingdoms of Indochina” tour. A guided excursion to the Imperial Citadel, the Forbidden Purple City, and the Thien Mu Pagoda will give you an introduction to this storied UNESCO World Heritage site and its rich past. Collette tours really come to life via the inclusions of incredibly unique experiences such as lunches with local families or a cooking lesson at a Tuscan farmhouse. Their culinary experiences offer a delicious way to come to know new cultures with each meal a window on a different way of life. On this particular tour, your visit to Hue will include a lavish royal feast, complete with traditional music and Imperial costumes. This trip will truly offer a new perspective on a very different culture. See all the places Collette travels at gocollette.com.