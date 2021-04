Caffé Gilli

A Historic Cafe in the Center of Florence

Piazza della Repubblica in central Florence has three of the city's most historic cafes. Gilli is one of them, and when you walk in, you feel like you are entering a piece of the city's history.The cafe was founded in 1733 but moved to its current location in the early 1900s, when it became a favorite place for artists and intellectuals. It is beautiful and grand, but there are enough local people hanging out there to make you feel like you are still experiencing a piece of modern Florence.The cafe serves excellent cappuccinos, pastries, and sweets, as well as whiskey and wine. When the weather is nice, you can sit outside and watch the people in the square.