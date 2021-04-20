Caffé Gilli

All about location

Enjoyed breakfast at Caffe Gilli. This is a beautiful restaurant located looking onto the Piazza della Repubblica. Great place to people watch. However, be warned, it is not inexpensive. On the other hand, the quality and service were superb and the location is one to sit and enjoy. If you are looking for a nice coffee and pastry in the morning, you can choose much less expensive at any number of local spots. However, Caffe Gilli is as much about location and atmosphere as food. We truly enjoyed it.