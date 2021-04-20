Caffé Gilli
Via Roma, 1r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
| +39 055 213896
More info
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 12am
A Historic Cafe in the Center of FlorencePiazza della Repubblica in central Florence has three of the city's most historic cafes. Gilli is one of them, and when you walk in, you feel like you are entering a piece of the city's history.
The cafe was founded in 1733 but moved to its current location in the early 1900s, when it became a favorite place for artists and intellectuals. It is beautiful and grand, but there are enough local people hanging out there to make you feel like you are still experiencing a piece of modern Florence.
The cafe serves excellent cappuccinos, pastries, and sweets, as well as whiskey and wine. When the weather is nice, you can sit outside and watch the people in the square.
over 5 years ago
All about location
Enjoyed breakfast at Caffe Gilli. This is a beautiful restaurant located looking onto the Piazza della Repubblica. Great place to people watch. However, be warned, it is not inexpensive. On the other hand, the quality and service were superb and the location is one to sit and enjoy. If you are looking for a nice coffee and pastry in the morning, you can choose much less expensive at any number of local spots. However, Caffe Gilli is as much about location and atmosphere as food. We truly enjoyed it.