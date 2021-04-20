Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Café Nicola

24-25 Praça Dom Pedro Iv
Website
| +351 21 346 0579
Where the Intellectual Elite Used to Go Lisbon Portugal

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 12am

Where the Intellectual Elite Used to Go

Another well-known café facing Rossio is Café Nicola. Full of history, tradition, and culture, it was once frequented by Lisbon's intellectual elite, like the poet Bocage, who was a habitué and now has a statue as a reminder.

In existence since 1929, with an art deco façade from 1935, the cafe also serves meals, with two speciality steaks: “Bife à Nicola” and “Bife à Café."
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points