Café Nicola
24-25 Praça Dom Pedro Iv
| +351 21 346 0579
Sun - Sat 8am - 12am
Where the Intellectual Elite Used to GoAnother well-known café facing Rossio is Café Nicola. Full of history, tradition, and culture, it was once frequented by Lisbon's intellectual elite, like the poet Bocage, who was a habitué and now has a statue as a reminder.
In existence since 1929, with an art deco façade from 1935, the cafe also serves meals, with two speciality steaks: “Bife à Nicola” and “Bife à Café."