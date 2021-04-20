Cafe Martinho da Arcada
Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
+351 21 887 9259
Martinho da Arcada, the Oldest Cafe in LisbonMartinho da Arcada is a Lisbon legend. Thanks to a friend's recommendation, I passed through it just to experience the phenomenon and look inside. The cafe was founded in 1778 as Café do Gelo (the Ice Cafe) and mostly sold beverages and ice.
After passing through the hands of different owners, in the early nineteenth century it was called the Casa da Neve (the House of Snow) and sold ice cream to the best of Lisbon society. Only in 1845 did it receive its current name—after its owner at the time, Martinho Bartolomeu Rodrigues, who turned it into one of the finest and most popular cafes in the city. Its two-century history is closely linked to the social, political, and cultural life of Lisbon. If you come for dinner, make reservations.
Lisbon's Oldest Restaurant
Walking around the Praca do Comercio, I passed the famous Cafe Martinho. It looked just great and very elegant. The staff was smiling and very professional so in I went.
This restaurant opened in 1782 at this same location.
When I lunched there, the food was delicious, Portuguese fare. Can't wait to go again.
This is a totally European eatery with white table cloths and dark, wooden, small tables. You can't help but enjoy your time spent here. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served and reservations are recommended for dinner.
After lunch or dinner, a stroll down to the river is a great idea. You could also go to the Chiado district next door and do some shopping.
Lisbon has many great restaurants. See how many you can enjoy when you visit Lisbon.
