Cabo Matapalo Cabo Matapalo, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica

Your own private beach.... or at least it seems that way.Cabo Matapalo is located at the very tip of the Osa Peninsula where the Golfo Dulce meets the Pacific Ocean. Located 500' straight down a cliff from our cabina this ruggedly wild stretch of beach is reached by an hour long hike through secondary rainforest. If you time the tides correctly you can hike up to a trail that will lead you to a secluded waterfall though you have to be careful not to linger too long or you'll be spending the night there. We never saw another soul during our hikes here and our footprints from the day before were washed away by the previous night's rain.