Cabo Matapalo
Cabo Matapalo, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
Your own private beach....or at least it seems that way.Cabo Matapalo is located at the very tip of the Osa Peninsula where the Golfo Dulce meets the Pacific Ocean. Located 500' straight down a cliff from our cabina this ruggedly wild stretch of beach is reached by an hour long hike through secondary rainforest. If you time the tides correctly you can hike up to a trail that will lead you to a secluded waterfall though you have to be careful not to linger too long or you'll be spending the night there. We never saw another soul during our hikes here and our footprints from the day before were washed away by the previous night's rain.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Costa Rican Monkey Business
While we were staying in a really great cabin down off of Matapalo Beach on the Oso Peninsula in Costa Rica (Sueño Verde), we were often visited by families of Capuchin monkeys who would go foraging for insects and coconuts in the trees right around our bungalow. They would meticulously climb through each coconut tree and check each palm frond from the top side to the bottom side. I was able to time it and catch one as he was peeking through the fronds to look underneath.