Bo.Lan Restaurant

24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 260 2962
Sat, Sun 12pm - 2:30pm
Tue - Sun 6pm - 10:30pm

Bo Plus Dylan Equals Bo.Lan: Traditional Thai Dishes in Bangkok

Two of the cooks who worked with me at Nahm in London opened a dinner-only spot named Bo.lan. Bo and Dylan prepare traditional but often hard-to-find dishes, such as stir-fried chicken thighs with bamboo shoots, and red curry of pork hock. —David Thompson 
By Tom Downey , AFAR Contributor

Tom Downey
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Serene Thai Food Experience

Bo Lan is a restaurant set in a beautiful garden in a Sukhumvit soi. It's the brainchild of Bo and Dylan, a Thai-Aussie chef couple who met at a top Thai restaurant in London. Pictured is their dessert plate, which completely changed my perspective on Thai sweets. (I didn't like them before. I loved them after tasting this.) Get the fixed menu, relax in the space, and eat some of the best Thai food in the city.
