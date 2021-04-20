Bo.Lan Restaurant
24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
| +66 2 260 2962
More info
Sat, Sun 12pm - 2:30pm
Tue - Sun 6pm - 10:30pm
Bo Plus Dylan Equals Bo.Lan: Traditional Thai Dishes in BangkokTwo of the cooks who worked with me at Nahm in London opened a dinner-only spot named Bo.lan. Bo and Dylan prepare traditional but often hard-to-find dishes, such as stir-fried chicken thighs with bamboo shoots, and red curry of pork hock. —David Thompson
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Serene Thai Food Experience
Bo Lan is a restaurant set in a beautiful garden in a Sukhumvit soi. It's the brainchild of Bo and Dylan, a Thai-Aussie chef couple who met at a top Thai restaurant in London. Pictured is their dessert plate, which completely changed my perspective on Thai sweets. (I didn't like them before. I loved them after tasting this.) Get the fixed menu, relax in the space, and eat some of the best Thai food in the city.