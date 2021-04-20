Bo.Lan Restaurant

Serene Thai Food Experience

Bo Lan is a restaurant set in a beautiful garden in a Sukhumvit soi. It's the brainchild of Bo and Dylan, a Thai-Aussie chef couple who met at a top Thai restaurant in London. Pictured is their dessert plate, which completely changed my perspective on Thai sweets. (I didn't like them before. I loved them after tasting this.) Get the fixed menu, relax in the space, and eat some of the best Thai food in the city.