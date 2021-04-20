Too quick in Istanbul

December 29th, 2012 I realized that if we could fly 10,000 miles before the end of the year, my wife could reach Executive Platinum...so we booked a flight to Istanbul. Since we wanted to allow for flight issues, we had only 1 full day of seeing the sights. The weather was dreary...drizzling... cold and blustery. But since we wisely decided to stay right in the "old city", we were just steps away from everything. From right after breakfast until late evening, we were able to see the Topkapi Palace, Haggia Sophia, the Grand Bazaar, the Spice Bazaar, a few glimpses of the Bosphorus, and of course the Blue Mosque. After a quick return to the hotel for an umbrella and to ask for local cuisine recommendations... we crash back out into the cold night... that is when we came upon the Blue Mosque (again). No hawkers and peddlers inserting themselves into your business. No lines of tourists waiting to gain entrance. The conclusion: One day is not enough time to see much of what Istanbul has to offer, but what we saw in our one full day was enough to make the whole journey worthwhile.....and to add Istanbul to the list of "places to revisit".