Blue Cave (Modra špilja)

The blue cave in Croatia is one of the most beautiful and astonishing sights I have ever seen. Accessible by yacht from the Croatian coast, or from Komiza, on the island of Vis, this sea-cave in a small bay called Balun on the island of Bisevo is a popular tourist attraction. We hired a yacht from this Croatia Charter company in the picturesque city of Split, Croatia and set sail. I have never seen anything so blue in my entire life. We left the yacht and entered the water-logged cavern and the sun shining through into the space filled it will a glorious blue light. The blue grotto was a beautiful sight, with the silvery shades underwater and bluish turquoise light throughout. We had come at just the right time of day, not long before noon. Everyone gasped in delight.I am so glad that we took the chance and hired the yacht. I will never forget the beauty and tranquility of that day.