Binnen-Alster Lake
Binnen-Alster, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Flowing Through Alster LakeAlster Lake is a beautiful expanse of water located in the heart of Hamburg, Germany. It’s commonly used for recreational activities such as sailing, boating, and fishing. To reel in the true Hamburger spirit, revel in a cold glass of beer (summer) or a steaming cup of gluehwein (winter) at one of the many waterfront cafes or restaurants. You will also find some of the finest dining options with quality seafood items around the lake. One restaurant to try is Rive. You can cruise around the lake in a public sightseeing boat or rent your individuals boats. If you opt for the big collective boat, check out the Alster-Kreuz-Fahrten option, which offers a 2-hour journey around the Lake, with 9 stops along the way at lakeside cafes and novelty shops. For private rentals, there are many kiosks located around the lake that offer small paddleboats, canoes, and rowboats.
The Alster Lake
The Alster is an oasis in Hamburg’s urban scene. It’s a favorite destination for locals who spend the day there jogging, picnicking, sailing, paddleboarding and sunbathing. The best way to explore is by boat, with a cruise to the Innenalster (center of Hamburg) where visitors can see the famous Alster white swans up close when the temperatures are warm.