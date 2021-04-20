Where are you going?
Hamburg Fish Market

Große Elbstraße 5, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Website
Hamburg Fish Market Hamburg Germany

Hamburg Fish Market

A trip to Hamburg isn’t complete until you’ve visited the Sunday fish market. In operation since 1703, the Fischmarkt offers fish in abundant diversity, from fresh to smoked to pickled, as well as a wealth of flowers, fruits and vegetables, secondhand clothing, and souvenirs, all of which can be bought from a wide selection of loud-but-friendly hawkers. The neighboring Fish Auction Hall has an equally legendary status for other reasons—open from 5 a.m. in the summer (and 6 a.m. in the winter), it keeps the party going for those spilling out of the clubs on the Reeperbahn with its delicious fish sandwiches, breakfast buffet, and vibrant sound track, which ranges from rock ’n’ roll to skiffle, country, and jazz and prompts plenty of dancing from young and old alike.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

