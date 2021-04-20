Speicherstadt Am Sandtorkai 36, 20457 Hamburg, Germany

More info Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

Speicherstadt Stretching for 1.5 kilometers within the HafenCity quarter, the Speicherstadt is the world’s largest integrated complex of warehouses. The district comprises a series of warehouses built on oak piles rising from canals dug deep enough to allow ships to pass. The district dates back to 1883. In 2015 it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the first in Hamburg. While in Speicherstadt, check out Miniatur Wunderland to explore the intricate layout of the world’s largest model railway.