Speicherstadt
Am Sandtorkai 36, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
+49 40 321191
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
SpeicherstadtStretching for 1.5 kilometers within the HafenCity quarter, the Speicherstadt is the world’s largest integrated complex of warehouses. The district comprises a series of warehouses built on oak piles rising from canals dug deep enough to allow ships to pass. The district dates back to 1883. In 2015 it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the first in Hamburg. While in Speicherstadt, check out Miniatur Wunderland to explore the intricate layout of the world’s largest model railway.
almost 7 years ago
The streets of Hamburg are full of history, and a walk around Speicherstadt won't cost you much. Just read the descriptive signs and enjoy the waterways and the architectural eye candy. Maybe have an Astra beer or two afterwards to make the moment perfect! Ahoi!