Bij den Wijzen en den Zot
Hertogstraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
+32 9 223 42 30
Photo courtesy of JTB Photo/Age Fotostock
Waterzooi, Ghent, BelgiumWaterzooi (VAT-ter-zo-ey) is a traditional Flemish stew made with chicken, vegetables, cream, and egg yolks. (In years past, chicken was omitted in favor of fish plucked from the city’s waterways.) In the trendy Patershol quarter, order a much-lauded version of waterzooi at Bij den Wijzen en den Zot, a restaurant housed in a guildhall built in the 16th century.
This appeared in the September/October 2010 issue.