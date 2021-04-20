Where are you going?
Bij den Wijzen en den Zot

Hertogstraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
+32 9 223 42 30
Waterzooi (VAT-ter-zo-ey) is a traditional Flemish stew made with chicken, vegetables, cream, and egg yolks. (In years past, chicken was omitted in favor of fish plucked from the city’s waterways.) In the trendy Patershol quarter, order a much-lauded version of waterzooi at Bij den Wijzen en den Zot, a restaurant housed in a guildhall built in the 16th century.

This appeared in the September/October 2010 issue.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

