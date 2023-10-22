Gravensteen van Gent

In the heart of Ghent, a medieval castle called Gravensteen was built in 1180. Once the home of the Counts of Flanders, it is now a tourist attraction that you can visit. The views from the top of the castle’s narrow staircases are especially rewarding.
Tickets cost €13 for adults; €2.70 for children 13-18 and is free for kids 12 and under. You can reserve tickets in advance online. It is open for visits from 10am - 6pm daily.
Gravensteen Fortress
Going here and seeing all the instruments of torture really sent shivers down my spine. Very cool to see but in a really creepy way, like the Human Body Exhibit. From the top you get very nice views of Gent. Worth a visit if you are in Gent.