Gravensteen van Gent

Sint-Veerleplein 11, 9000 Gent, Belgium
https://historischehuizen.stad.gent/nl/gravensteen
In the heart of Ghent, a medieval castle called Gravensteen was built in 1180. Once the home of the Counts of Flanders, it is now a tourist attraction that you can visit. The views from the top of the castle’s narrow staircases are especially rewarding.

Tickets cost €13 for adults; €2.70 for children 13-18 and is free for kids 12 and under. You can reserve tickets in advance online. It is open for visits from 10am - 6pm daily.

By Jessie Beck

Adriana Yampey
Fri Jul 18 03:41:30 EDT 2014

Gravensteen Fortress

Going here and seeing all the instruments of torture really sent shivers down my spine. Very cool to see but in a really creepy way, like the Human Body Exhibit. From the top you get very nice views of Gent. Worth a visit if you are in Gent.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

