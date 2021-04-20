Het Design Museum Gent
Jan Breydelstraat 5, 9000 Gent, Belgium
| +32 9 267 99 99
Photo courtesy of Het Design Museum
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri 9:30am - 5:30pm
Ghent's Design MuseumIf you like your art to have practical purposes, don't miss Ghent's lovely Design Museum. Here you will find decorative arts such as furnishings, appliances and dishware from Belgium's design history.
The museum is inside the 18th century Hotel de Coninck, once owned by a wealthy Flemish family. One section of the museum is preserved as it was during this period.
A new and modern section of the museum houses functional art from other periods, including Belgium's most famous design era - the Art Nouveau period.
For more information on Ghent's Art Museums: http://cheeseweb.eu/2012/08/art-museums-ghent-belgium/