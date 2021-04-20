Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Het Design Museum Gent

Jan Breydelstraat 5, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Website
| +32 9 267 99 99
Ghent's Design Museum Ghent Belgium

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri 9:30am - 5:30pm

Ghent's Design Museum

If you like your art to have practical purposes, don't miss Ghent's lovely Design Museum. Here you will find decorative arts such as furnishings, appliances and dishware from Belgium's design history.

The museum is inside the 18th century Hotel de Coninck, once owned by a wealthy Flemish family. One section of the museum is preserved as it was during this period.

A new and modern section of the museum houses functional art from other periods, including Belgium's most famous design era - the Art Nouveau period.

For more information on Ghent's Art Museums: http://cheeseweb.eu/2012/08/art-museums-ghent-belgium/
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points