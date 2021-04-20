BBQ
133 Third St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
| +852 2548 9880
Sun - Sat 6:30pm - 12am
Delicious Local BBQ in Hong KongWe had no idea what we were doing when we walked into BBQ, but we followed our noses (and a few rave reviews we found on-line). We were the only non-Asians to be seen and our waitress spoke next to no English. No matter, just bring us what YOU eat, we said pointing.
The party at the table beside us started pointing at their own dishes and nodding. It looked good to us. One by one, grilled things, mostly on sticks, started arriving at our table - chicken, beef, duck, giant prawns. For the first time ever, we tried goeduck, a big ugly shellfish, that was light and delicate in taste. Wonderful.
We had almost allowed ourselves to be too intimidated to enter this tiny, noisy, restaurant, where we had no idea what to order. The adventure turned out to be half the fun, the other half was the incredible food.
