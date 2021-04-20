Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

BBQ

133 Third St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
Website
| +852 2548 9880
Delicious Local BBQ in Hong Kong Sai Wan Hong Kong

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30pm - 12am

Delicious Local BBQ in Hong Kong

We had no idea what we were doing when we walked into BBQ, but we followed our noses (and a few rave reviews we found on-line). We were the only non-Asians to be seen and our waitress spoke next to no English. No matter, just bring us what YOU eat, we said pointing.

The party at the table beside us started pointing at their own dishes and nodding. It looked good to us. One by one, grilled things, mostly on sticks, started arriving at our table - chicken, beef, duck, giant prawns. For the first time ever, we tried goeduck, a big ugly shellfish, that was light and delicate in taste. Wonderful.

We had almost allowed ourselves to be too intimidated to enter this tiny, noisy, restaurant, where we had no idea what to order. The adventure turned out to be half the fun, the other half was the incredible food.

For more on food in Hong Kong visit: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/07/foodie-guide-hong-kong-restaurants/
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points