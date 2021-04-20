Bei 27 Hao (北27号)Lanzhou lamian
, hand-pulled beef noodles from the far Western Chinese city of Lanzhou, are not refined fair. But with the opening of Bei 27 Hao in always-trending Sanlitun's Nali Patio, humble bowls of noodles are now being slurped at a communal concrete table. You can have your springy, hand-pulled noodles in a beef or pork broth or, if you like it dry, order dayang banmian
, which is noodles, pork, and scallions in sesame paste. If you start your Sanlitun bar-hopping early, you'd do well to stop here for late-night noodles (the shop closes at 10).