Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Baja

Colina Baja, Colinas del Valle, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico Monterrey Mexico

Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

In Baja’s wine country, book a room at Adobe Guadalupe, a winery and B&B, or La Villa del Valle, home to Vena Cava winery and Corazón de Tierra restaurant. Don’t miss the beef cheek tacos at chef Javier Plascencia’s Finca Altozano (Km. 83, Carretera No. 3) or chef Drew Deckman’s beef tongue tiradito paired with a glass of chasselas at the Mogor-Badan winery.

This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points