Baja
Photo courtesy of Adobe Guadalupe
Valle de Guadalupe, MexicoIn Baja’s wine country, book a room at Adobe Guadalupe, a winery and B&B, or La Villa del Valle, home to Vena Cava winery and Corazón de Tierra restaurant. Don’t miss the beef cheek tacos at chef Javier Plascencia’s Finca Altozano (Km. 83, Carretera No. 3) or chef Drew Deckman’s beef tongue tiradito paired with a glass of chasselas at the Mogor-Badan winery.
This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.