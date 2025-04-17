The Best Foodie Experiences in Québec

For a culinary escape that nourishes body and soul, Québec’s southeastern regions offer a delightful mix of flavors. Here, passion and innovation blend seamlessly with heritage—and French technique meets North American abundance. From the moment you step into Montréal’s dynamic food scene to the rolling hills of Montérégie (Québec’s first wine region, located just across the U.S. border) and the picturesque Eastern Townships, you’ll discover a world where local producers, visionary chefs, and dedicated artisans create magic on your plate and in your glass. Plus, the U.S. dollar goes further, thanks to a favorable exchange rate.

Sip renowned ciders along the famed Cider Route; savor farm-to-table creations in charming villages, at your very own picnic, or on a river cruise; and meet the warm people whose craft turns local ingredients into something extraordinary. And to experience the region’s best gourmet stops, head to Terroir et Saveurs du Québec for the most authentic suggestions. Here’s how to taste your way through one of Canada’s most flavorful destinations.

Meet Montérégie’s organic winemakers and cider makers

Dusk at Terre à Boire, one of Québec’s farm-to-glass organic distilleries where rustic charm meets craft beverages. Courtesy of Tourisme Montérégie/Nicolas Ditsch

Montérégie’s fertile countryside is home to a vibrant community of producers, winemakers, brewers, and cider makers who transform the region’s bounty into remarkable flavors. Everything begins in the fields at Terre à Boire, one of Québec’s rare farm-to-glass distilleries that cultivates, brews, and distills organic grains onsite, offering visitors a taste of sustainability in every sip.

For cider lovers, the legendary cidery Michel Jodoin in Rougemont invites you on a journey through a century of craftsmanship. Its award-winning ciders, from crisp brut styles to rosé-hued delights, highlight the magic of Montérégie’s apples. About 60 miles away, Cidrerie du Minot in Hemmingford carries on its own storied tradition, producing more than 280 award-winning ciders in a beautiful stone-and-wood cellar.

Wine enthusiasts can explore the lovely Mas des Patriotes vineyard, nestled in the Richelieu Valley, where organic wines are crafted with care from hybrid and vinifera grapes that thrive in Québec’s Nordic climate. Sip and unwind on the vine-lined covered terrace or in a beautifully restored barn, where every glass reflects a deep connection to the land.

Or visit Le Chat Botté, whose unique microclimate near the U.S. border produces standout wines—including their famous straw wine, a sweet wine made using dried grapes. Each stop offers a sense of place, tradition, and craftsmanship.

Cycle and picnic in Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville

After stocking up on artisanal cheeses, farm-fresh produce, and cider from Montérégie (or if you’re departing from Montréal, spending the morning perusing Jean-Talon Market’s stalls), head to the Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville. A short ferry ride or 30-minute drive from Montréal, this island sanctuary in the St. Lawrence River is the perfect backdrop for exploring Québec’s tantalizing flavors.

Stand-up paddle boards and kayakers explore Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville Courtesy of Sépaq/Mathieu Dupuis

Cycle along the park’s 13-mile network of flat, family-friendly trails, crossing bridges and stopping at scenic lookouts and new discovery stations. Bike rentals (with helmets provided) are available (including tandems), along with kayak, canoe, and stand-up paddle board rentals for those looking to explore the park’s waterways. Then, settle in for a picnic on a nice grassy spot, or extend your stay at a ready-to-camp site, where you can cook fresh regional ingredients under the stars.

Dine aboard a St. Lawrence River cruise

For an unforgettable evening of fine dining and spectacular city views, step aboard Croisières AML’s gourmet dinner cruise departing from Montréal’s Old Port. Savor a multicourse feast crafted with Québec’s finest local ingredients while drifting past the illuminated skyline, the historic Old Port, and the iconic Jacques Cartier Bridge. On warm evenings, sip a cocktail on the open-air terrace before enjoying an elegant meal prepared by the Executive Chef.

Go on a spectacular fireworks cruise during Montréal’s annual summer fireworks competition. Courtesy of Croisières AML

For the ultimate experience, time your cruise with L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, the so-called Olympics of fireworks. Pyrotechnic artists light up the sky in a dazzling fireworks competition. Far from the crowds, you’ll get an uninterrupted, panoramic view of the show—turning an already enchanting night into an extraordinary one.

Whether watching the spectacle or simply dining on one of the dinner cruises available throughout summer, Québec’s southeastern regions offer an abundance of ways to enjoy great food, all set against stunning landscapes. Each experience showcasing the region’s culinary heritage will leave you hungry to return.