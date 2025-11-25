Mark Johanson
Mark Johanson is an American journalist based in Santiago, Chile. He is the coauthor of 20 Lonely Planet guidebooks to destinations across the Americas and Asia, and has contributed to a dozen more coffee table books for the iconic travel brand. His stories about travel, food, design and the environment have appeared in numerous global publications, including National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, The Economist, and the BBC, among others. His first literary work, Mars on Earth, was released in 2024 by Rocky Mountain Books.