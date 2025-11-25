Mark Johanson

Mark Johanson is an American journalist based in Santiago, Chile. He is the coauthor of 20 Lonely Planet guidebooks to destinations across the Americas and Asia, and has contributed to a dozen more coffee table books for the iconic travel brand. His stories about travel, food, design and the environment have appeared in numerous global publications, including National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, The Economist, and the BBC, among others. His first literary work, Mars on Earth, was released in 2024 by Rocky Mountain Books.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Chilean-Potatoes-Lede.jpg
Food + Drink
Your Potatoes Likely Came From One Surprising Island—Where You Can Now Try Tuber Facials and Spud Cocktails
November 25, 2025 12:31 PM
 · 
Mark Johanson
Panama-Guna-Yala-Ulu-Credit-Mark-Johanson.jpg
Longreads
In Panama’s Guna Yala Archipelago, a Different Sort of Caribbean Vacation Awaits
April 22, 2025 11:06 AM
 · 
Mark Johanson
Why Travelers Are Paying to Dig in the Ground
Art + Culture
Why Travelers Are Paying to Dig in the Ground
April 29, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
Mark Johanson
How to Witness the Rare Polar Solar Eclipse
Natural Wonders
How to Witness the Rare Polar Solar Eclipse
June 14, 2021 03:22 PM
 · 
Mark Johanson