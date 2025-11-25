Mark Johanson is an American journalist based in Santiago, Chile. He is the coauthor of 20 Lonely Planet guidebooks to destinations across the Americas and Asia, and has contributed to a dozen more coffee table books for the iconic travel brand. His stories about travel, food, design and the environment have appeared in numerous global publications, including National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, The Economist, and the BBC, among others. His first literary work, Mars on Earth, was released in 2024 by Rocky Mountain Books.