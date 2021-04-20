Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Baie-Saint-PaulThe little town of Baie-St.-Paul has been a haven along the north shore of the St. Lawrence since the 1670's, when the French began settling here. Today, just a couple of hours from Québec city by car, it's an artist's colony full of charming galleries and restaurants.
I hadn't been here in over a decade when I brought my wife here for her first visit. The dramatic Charlevoix region (the rolling landscape northeast of Québec city) was one of her favorite areas, and we spent an afternoon here, reveling in the cool green, soaking up the contrast from home in Arizona...