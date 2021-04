Just 70 Km from Dubai , driving through a desert road, suddenly you come up to this beautiful oasis resort. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa provides elegant accommodations with an authentic, luxurious Arabic ambiance and comfort. The bedroom and bathroom decor is charmingly rustic and luxurious. The hotel's interior design is worth a picture at every step and at every garden nook you encounter. From inside the magnificent infinity edge swimming pool you experience a surreal contrast between the refreshing cool water and the beautiful view of the dry desert beyond. One of their restaurants provides the ultimate experience of an Arabian street market, set outdoors on the desert sand with carpets, Tanoora dancers, great Arabic music, horse show, camel rides and great food!