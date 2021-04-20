Where are you going?
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Al Qudra Road, Opposite Endurance City - Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 809 6100
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Built in the style of a desert fortress near an endurance horseracing center 45 minutes from the city of Dubai, the family-friendly Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa wraps around an oasis and looks out over gently rolling sand dunes that guests explore by 4x4, horse, camel, and mountain bike. Rooms with private balconies or garden patios cluster in double-story buildings that surround courtyards, shaded corridors, and infinity pools. Stone bathtubs, wood furniture, chests, kelims, colorful textiles, and a reproduction spice souk create a Disney-meets-Bedouin lifestyle setting. For peace and quiet, stay during the week, since the main restaurant fills on weekends with locals and bus tours.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Maria Dungler
almost 7 years ago

Arabic Ambience and Comfort at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Just 70 Km from Dubai, driving through a desert road, suddenly you come up to this beautiful oasis resort. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa provides elegant accommodations with an authentic, luxurious Arabic ambiance and comfort. The bedroom and bathroom decor is charmingly rustic and luxurious. The hotel's interior design is worth a picture at every step and at every garden nook you encounter. From inside the magnificent infinity edge swimming pool you experience a surreal contrast between the refreshing cool water and the beautiful view of the dry desert beyond. One of their restaurants provides the ultimate experience of an Arabian street market, set outdoors on the desert sand with carpets, Tanoora dancers, great Arabic music, horse show, camel rides and great food!
Jessica Pinzon
almost 7 years ago

Desert Hideaway

This was our greeting at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, which is tucked into the desert dunes outside of Dubai. The resort itself looks as though it could have risen out of the sand, and inside is a relaxing haven. Highlights of our stay included riding camels through the desert and enjoying a long, luxurious Arabic breakfast on our patio overlooking the golden sand desert.
Deborah L Williams
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Desert Splendor: Al Sarab Lounge

Located at the Bab Al Shams resort, just outside of Dubai, this rooftop restaurant and lounge might seem like a long way to go for a sundowner. But when you see the sun hanging low across a vast expanse of sand dunes, you'll realize that you're seeing something extraordinary—and well worth the drive. Puff a shisha, enjoy a cocktail or mocktail, and consider perhaps booking a room for the night: that's how beautiful it is.

