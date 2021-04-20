Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
Al Qudra Road, Opposite Endurance City - Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 809 6100
Photo by Bab al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
More info
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & SpaBuilt in the style of a desert fortress near an endurance horseracing center 45 minutes from the city of Dubai, the family-friendly Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa wraps around an oasis and looks out over gently rolling sand dunes that guests explore by 4x4, horse, camel, and mountain bike. Rooms with private balconies or garden patios cluster in double-story buildings that surround courtyards, shaded corridors, and infinity pools. Stone bathtubs, wood furniture, chests, kelims, colorful textiles, and a reproduction spice souk create a Disney-meets-Bedouin lifestyle setting. For peace and quiet, stay during the week, since the main restaurant fills on weekends with locals and bus tours.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Arabic Ambience and Comfort at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
Just 70 Km from Dubai, driving through a desert road, suddenly you come up to this beautiful oasis resort. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa provides elegant accommodations with an authentic, luxurious Arabic ambiance and comfort. The bedroom and bathroom decor is charmingly rustic and luxurious. The hotel's interior design is worth a picture at every step and at every garden nook you encounter. From inside the magnificent infinity edge swimming pool you experience a surreal contrast between the refreshing cool water and the beautiful view of the dry desert beyond. One of their restaurants provides the ultimate experience of an Arabian street market, set outdoors on the desert sand with carpets, Tanoora dancers, great Arabic music, horse show, camel rides and great food!
almost 7 years ago
Desert Hideaway
This was our greeting at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, which is tucked into the desert dunes outside of Dubai. The resort itself looks as though it could have risen out of the sand, and inside is a relaxing haven. Highlights of our stay included riding camels through the desert and enjoying a long, luxurious Arabic breakfast on our patio overlooking the golden sand desert.
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
Desert Splendor: Al Sarab Lounge
Located at the Bab Al Shams resort, just outside of Dubai, this rooftop restaurant and lounge might seem like a long way to go for a sundowner. But when you see the sun hanging low across a vast expanse of sand dunes, you'll realize that you're seeing something extraordinary—and well worth the drive. Puff a shisha, enjoy a cocktail or mocktail, and consider perhaps booking a room for the night: that's how beautiful it is.