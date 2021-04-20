Where are you going?
AYANA Resort and Spa Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Kuta Selatan, Jimbaran, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
+62 361 702222
Fall in Love with the Ayana Kuta Indonesia

It was love at first sight when I saw the Ayana. The beauty of the way the buildings fit around the nature, the vast sparkling pools, the view of Jimbaran bay...sigh...Lovesick is the only way to describe being away from the Ayana. It's just too lovely there. The staff are amazing, the Rock Bar stunning, and the food delicious. The seawater aquatherapy pool and the Spa on the Rocks are the epitome of luxury relaxation. If you must do something other than lounge by one of the many pools, there is a golf course, tennis courts and a one-mile running, walking, and cycling path. A kids club and pool with slides entertains the kiddos, and there's a private beach for everyone.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

