Auditorio Nacional

Bosque de Chapultepec I Secc, 11100 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 9138 1350
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Big Venue, Big Names in Mexico City

Initially constructed as a host venue for the 1954 Central American and Caribbean Games, the Auditorio Nacional has seen the top names in sports and the performing arts fill its halls in sixty years since it was inaugurated.

The auditorium is an obligatory stop on the concert circuit for musicians and groups of all genres. In recent years, its stage has hosted a who's who of pop musicians: everyone from Marc Anthony and home-turf favorites Alejandro Fernández and La Oreja de Van Gogh to Metallica and Michael Buble.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
