This elegant, modest room belies the extraordinary, intricate, world-class food within. Ben Shewry is arguably one of Australia 's top chefs, who has created a complex menu with layers of crunch and crackle. There are salty pops and silky, smooth, smokey foams. It's an immaculately crafted culinary experience.Dinner is a degustation of 5 or 8 courses and there is a separate menu for vegetarians. Shewry's New Zealand background impacts the food, and dishes represent landscapes and experiences that have influenced him throughout. Book well in advance.