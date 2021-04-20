Where are you going?
Attica

74 Glen Eira Rd, Ripponlea VIC 3185, Australia
Website
| +61 3 9530 0111
Tue - Sat 6pm - 7:30pm

Attica: Melbourne's Modernist Cuisine

Chef Ben Shewry creates locally sourced, Australian dishes with experimental and modernist flair. Try the eight-course tasting menus: one for omnivores (which might include snow crab, whiting, and red kangaroo) and one for vegetarians.

This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
By Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Kate Gibbs
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Dine at Attica, the top Aus restaurant

This elegant, modest room belies the extraordinary, intricate, world-class food within. Ben Shewry is arguably one of Australia's top chefs, who has created a complex menu with layers of crunch and crackle. There are salty pops and silky, smooth, smokey foams. It's an immaculately crafted culinary experience.

Dinner is a degustation of 5 or 8 courses and there is a separate menu for vegetarians. Shewry's New Zealand background impacts the food, and dishes represent landscapes and experiences that have influenced him throughout. Book well in advance.
Afar Magazine
over 4 years ago

Attica

