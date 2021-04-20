Attica 74 Glen Eira Rd, Ripponlea VIC 3185, Australia

Tue - Sat 6pm - 7:30pm

Attica: Melbourne's Modernist Cuisine Chef Ben Shewry creates locally sourced, Australian dishes with experimental and modernist flair. Try the eight-course tasting menus: one for omnivores (which might include snow crab, whiting, and red kangaroo) and one for vegetarians.



This appeared in the May 2014 issue.