74 Glen Eira Rd, Ripponlea VIC 3185, Australia
| +61 3 9530 0111
Tue - Sat 6pm - 7:30pm
Attica: Melbourne's Modernist CuisineChef Ben Shewry creates locally sourced, Australian dishes with experimental and modernist flair. Try the eight-course tasting menus: one for omnivores (which might include snow crab, whiting, and red kangaroo) and one for vegetarians.
almost 7 years ago
Dine at Attica, the top Aus restaurant
This elegant, modest room belies the extraordinary, intricate, world-class food within. Ben Shewry is arguably one of Australia's top chefs, who has created a complex menu with layers of crunch and crackle. There are salty pops and silky, smooth, smokey foams. It's an immaculately crafted culinary experience.
Dinner is a degustation of 5 or 8 courses and there is a separate menu for vegetarians. Shewry's New Zealand background impacts the food, and dishes represent landscapes and experiences that have influenced him throughout. Book well in advance.
over 4 years ago
Attica
