Arts Centre

A Photographer's Guide to Melbourne: South Bank

Shh... let's keep this one a secret between you and me.



For a stunning landscape of Melbourne's skyline and the historic Prince's Bridge, head towards Melbourne's Art Centre - the building with the big spire.



Walk along the waterfront side of the building, past the cafe and bar, and you'll come to a larger open space which is where I recommend you take your photo.



Add some of Melbourne's moody clouds to create a dramatic backdrop or wait until the first sight of the cities lights to be turned on to add depth and character.



Other great photography spots exist all along the waterfront side walk - there's lots of cafes, quirky bridges and always a street performer or two!