Arts Centre
Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
There is Always Something Happening at the Arts Centre MelbourneIt would be hard to run out of things to do in Melbourne, Australia even if you called the city home year-round. It is a vibrant city and lending itself to this energy is the Arts Centre Melbourne.
There are events and shows at the center year-round, but even if you aren't planning on seeing the symphony or a play one your visit to Melbourne the Arts Centre is still worth a visit.
On weekends the grounds of the facility are lined with hawker stalls selling great eats and also hosts an artist market. The area is also a favorite for street performers.
The grounds are beautiful and nestled just off of the Yarra River offering great vistas of the Melbourne skyline. And like any of the great attractions the city has to offer good drinks and food are always in abundance.
almost 7 years ago
A Photographer's Guide to Melbourne: South Bank
For a stunning landscape of Melbourne's skyline and the historic Prince's Bridge, head towards Melbourne's Art Centre - the building with the big spire.
Walk along the waterfront side of the building, past the cafe and bar, and you'll come to a larger open space which is where I recommend you take your photo.
Add some of Melbourne's moody clouds to create a dramatic backdrop or wait until the first sight of the cities lights to be turned on to add depth and character.
Other great photography spots exist all along the waterfront side walk - there's lots of cafes, quirky bridges and always a street performer or two!
