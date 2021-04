There is Always Something Happening at the Arts Centre Melbourne

It would be hard to run out of things to do in Melbourne, Australia even if you called the city home year-round. It is a vibrant city and lending itself to this energy is the Arts Centre Melbourne.There are events and shows at the center year-round, but even if you aren't planning on seeing the symphony or a play one your visit to Melbourne the Arts Centre is still worth a visit.On weekends the grounds of the facility are lined with hawker stalls selling great eats and also hosts an artist market. The area is also a favorite for street performers.The grounds are beautiful and nestled just off of the Yarra River offering great vistas of the Melbourne skyline. And like any of the great attractions the city has to offer good drinks and food are always in abundance.