Mediterranean Hotel in Downtown Atlanta

The Artmore is one of the few independent boutique hotels in Atlanta . The 1924 Spanish Mediterranean style hotel has been renovated and is strategically located to public transportation. The modern décor is present in guest rooms as well as the Studio Bar and Lounge. The plush outdoor lounge would look at home in Miami . In addition to standard one and two bed guestrooms, the Artmore has loft suites for guests staying for extended periods of time.