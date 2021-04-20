Tea, Textiles, and Turkish Delight

Nestled in the shadow of the Sultanahmet (Blue) Mosque, the Arasta Bazaar is undoubtedly for tourists but is blessedly free of the ogling busloads.



I had a fine tea at the cafe, delicious Gözleme from one of the vendors, and even bought a rug at Troy Rug Store. Things I've found it difficult to do while being hounded at the Grand Bazaar, surrounded by the hordes.



Bargaining is kept to a minimum, as is the pressure from shopkeepers. If you're near the end of your visit to Istanbul and on the hunt for gifts to take home, look no further.