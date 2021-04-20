Arasta Bazaar
Sultanahmet Mh, sultanahmet meydanı, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 533 724 82 92
One-Stop Shopping at Arasta 79The very chill owner of Arasta 79 has one of the best shops in Istanbul. Ikat scarves, knotted silk jewelry strung with chunky jewels, delicate crochet strings of flowers, pestemals (traditional Turkish bath towels) in every weave and color, and bright Suzani and Uzbeki ceramics. If you have time for only one stop within Arasta Bazaar, this should be it.
More Recommendations
about 8 years ago
Tea, Textiles, and Turkish Delight
Nestled in the shadow of the Sultanahmet (Blue) Mosque, the Arasta Bazaar is undoubtedly for tourists but is blessedly free of the ogling busloads.
I had a fine tea at the cafe, delicious Gözleme from one of the vendors, and even bought a rug at Troy Rug Store. Things I've found it difficult to do while being hounded at the Grand Bazaar, surrounded by the hordes.
Bargaining is kept to a minimum, as is the pressure from shopkeepers. If you're near the end of your visit to Istanbul and on the hunt for gifts to take home, look no further.
I had a fine tea at the cafe, delicious Gözleme from one of the vendors, and even bought a rug at Troy Rug Store. Things I've found it difficult to do while being hounded at the Grand Bazaar, surrounded by the hordes.
Bargaining is kept to a minimum, as is the pressure from shopkeepers. If you're near the end of your visit to Istanbul and on the hunt for gifts to take home, look no further.