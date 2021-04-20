Alice Vietnamese Restaurant
Heffernan Road
| +61 8 8952 8396
Tue - Sun 11am - 2pm, 5pm - 10pm
Authentic Vietnamese in AliceThis authentic Vietnamese restaurant is one of Alice Spring's many surprises. Set in a gorgeous market garden illuminated by lanterns, it does all the favourites: traditional steamboats, spring rolls and soups, as well as Vietnamese-style fare using Australian produce like barramundi and crocodile. Locals come here to buy organic vegies too. Run by Tinh and Lan Nguyen, this restaurant also offers stunning sunset and mountain views. Alice Vietnamese Restaurant is becoming a must-see dining spot in The Alice.
Image: http://www.travelnt.com/