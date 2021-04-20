Agung Rai Museum of Art Jl. Raya Pengosekan Ubud, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Try a Dance Class at ARMA Every day between 3 and 5pm, aspiring young Balinese dancers attend classes at ARMA (Agung Rai Museum of Art) in Ubud. The classes are free and open to anyone who would like join in or even just watch. Boys and girls are taught in different classes so schedules can vary and they are often moved because of teachers' other commitments and ceremonial duties. Check with the receptionists at ARMA for exact times and places on the day you would like to go.