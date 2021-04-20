Agung Rai Museum of Art
Jl. Raya Pengosekan Ubud, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 976659
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Try a Dance Class at ARMAEvery day between 3 and 5pm, aspiring young Balinese dancers attend classes at ARMA (Agung Rai Museum of Art) in Ubud. The classes are free and open to anyone who would like join in or even just watch. Boys and girls are taught in different classes so schedules can vary and they are often moved because of teachers' other commitments and ceremonial duties. Check with the receptionists at ARMA for exact times and places on the day you would like to go.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Modern and Traditional at ARMA
The Agung Rai Museum of Art is probably the most high-profile museum in Ubud. The buildings and grounds are huge and filled with traditional paintings, carvings, sculpture as well as art by modern Balinese and foreign artists who lived and worked on the island. The museum is also the venue for a number of art and cultural events and exhibitions. Dance classes for aspiring Balinese dancers are held every afternoon and gamelan (traditional Balinese music groups) practice on the grounds many times a week. It's basically the center for culture in Ubud and is not to be missed.