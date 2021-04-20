Adderley Street

Setting the Tone for the Holiday Season
At the beginning of every December, the City of Cape Town
holds a large festival to celebrate the holiday season. This open-air event includes an afternoon concert at the Grand Parade (with live music for all ages) followed by the official switch-on of the lights strung along a 5km stretch of Adderly Street. Whether or not you're joining in the festivities, it's good to be aware of when this event is taking place because a lot of roads downtown will be closed on the day of the event. You can follow along with the festivities using the Twitter hashtag #CTfestivelights.