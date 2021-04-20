Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Adderley Street

136 Adderley St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 480 1911
Setting the Tone for the Holiday Season Cape Town South Africa

More info

Mon - Fri 8:30am - 3:30pm

Setting the Tone for the Holiday Season

At the beginning of every December, the City of Cape Town holds a large festival to celebrate the holiday season. This open-air event includes an afternoon concert at the Grand Parade (with live music for all ages) followed by the official switch-on of the lights strung along a 5km stretch of Adderly Street. Whether or not you're joining in the festivities, it's good to be aware of when this event is taking place because a lot of roads downtown will be closed on the day of the event. You can follow along with the festivities using the Twitter hashtag #CTfestivelights.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points