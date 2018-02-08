Yes, You Can Go to Madagascar—and Not Just for the Lemurs

Ask someone to pin Madagascar on a map and there's a slim chance they'll manage to locate it. For me, this was never the case. Having grown up in South Africa, Madagascar was always easy to locate on a globe: east of Mozambique, west of Mauritius. A year-round destination (with a few rainy months from November to April) loaded with nature and wildlife, there are few countries on earth that offer as much biodiversity as Madagascar. But for many of those who live more than a few countries away, the little they know about this island is probably from the animated film Madagascar, which means they don’t know much about it at all.

To be fair, Madagascar hasn’t had a lot of attention from tourists. Getting to the island is a challenge; there are a few direct long-haul flights (from Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Paris to Antananarivo), but most routes are out of Johannesburg (to Antananarivo and Nosy Be), so overnighting in Joburg is recommended. Getting around the island is even harder; most roads aren’t in mint condition and while there are a handful of small airports, there are only a few routes, with limited flights per week. Even if you do manage to get on a plane, a domestic flight could be cancelled at any moment. (Insiders call Air Madagascar—a primarily domestic airline—‘Air Mad,’ because it's so unreliable.) When trekking to a destination proves difficult, however, the journey is all the more worth it when you arrive to find an uncrowded, unspoiled, and spectacular place.

And boy, oh, boy, is Madagascar unspoiled and spectacular. Having developed in isolation—the island broke away from the main continent of Africa around 180 million years ago—Madagascar is unlike any other part of the continent. Yet it manages to look like a collection of African countries all jumbled into one. It has the azure waters of Zanzibar, the mangroves of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the rolling green hills of South Africa’s wild coast, and the fiery sunsets of the Serengeti.

It is one of the most offbeat and interesting places on the planet, but sadly, parts of it are disappearing—and fast.

It is one of the most offbeat and interesting places on the planet, but parts of it are disappearing—and fast. Rapid population growth, deforestation, overfishing and poaching have led to a decline in the country’s natural resources and animals (lemurs are often poached for bushmeat). Thankfully, there are preservation projects underway, such as Gerp, a group of researchers working to protect the biodiversity of Madagascar and the Lemur Conservation Foundation, an NGO dedicated to the preservation and conservation of Malagasy primates. And the more responsible tourism the country gets, the more likely it is that these projects will prosper. Here are six reasons why you should travel to Madagascar.

Lemurs!

Yes, lemurs are a top reason to visit Madagascar. The endangered species endemic to the island exist nowhere else in the world, and are on the verge of extinction due to deforestation and poaching. They are also ridiculously cute. Best possible way to see them? In their natural environment in a national park, such as Andasibe-Mantadia National Park in the northeastern part of the country.

Here, the Lemur Conservation Foundation has a few programs underway including reforestation, lemur repopulation as well as teaching locals about sustainable agricultural practices. “A conservation project is successful when it has motivated a local community enough to make them protect their own resources," said Simon Andrianiana, head terrestrial guide at Time + Tide Miavana. "Malagasy NGOs like Fanamby, Vahatra and Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership (MBP) have worked extensively to identify the major issues that conservation is facing in Madagascar. They each adhere to the vision that lemur conservation is a success when you explain it to the local villagers, get them involved and make them benefit from it."

Photo by Matthias Appel/Flickr There are 33 species of lemurs in Madagascar.

A sustainable stay

Miavana, a luxury hotel dedicated to helping preserve the surrounding nature and wildlife and empower local communities, opened on the private island of Nosy Ankao, a short boat or helicopter ride from Nosy Be off the northeastern coast of Madagascar, last year.